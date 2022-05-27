The Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club is sharing its passion for the stars

The Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club is sharing a passion for the stars You can see several planets lined up before sunrise for a few days this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local astronomy club is helping people in our area to see deep into space.

The Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club holds monthly meetings in Myers Park where members view a presentation and discuss different topics relating to astronomy.

The club has its own observatory and telescopes, which can be used to view planets forming, as well as objects far off into the distance.

COVID-19 impacted the club’s functions and attendance, but with the pandemic starting to come to and end, in-person activities are beginning to ramp back up.

The club is open for new members.

Ken Steiner, the club’s outreach coordinator, joined the show to talk about his club. He also mentioned that if you wake up early enough this weekend - before sunrise - you can see several planets in a line.

