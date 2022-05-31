Exploring Discovery Place Science’s new deep sea exhibit It starts with visitors standing on the “shore” with waves lapping at their feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Depending on what beach you’re at, sometimes you can see what’s swimming around your feet.

If you go really far out, there’s so much to explore that most people will never get the opportunity to see.

Discovery Place Exhibit: Unseen Oceans

Now you have a chance to do some deep sea exploration without ever getting in the water.

QC Life's Cheryl Brayboy was at Discovery Place Science to check out its new deep sea exhibit.

From there, they'll encounter "Mysterious Drifters" and a cool interactive feature called "Find my Baby Picture," where guests see an image of adult plankton and have to guess what it looked like as a baby.

Check out the videos of Cheryl’s visit for more on this unique experience.

Finding out what's underwater

