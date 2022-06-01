WBTV, Axios announce partnership, look at new ice cream shop opening in South End Axios will have more weather updates, a heads-up on bigger investigations, and more from WBTV News.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re welcoming our newest news partners into the fold!

Wednesday is the first day of WBTV’s partnership with Axios Charlotte. Reporter Laura Barrero joined us to talk about this partnership, what it means for our viewers and how to sign up for Axios Charlotte’s newsletter.

In fact, a new story from Wednesday’s newsletter is about a new ice cream shop coming to South End.

It’s called Urban Sweets and it started as a food cart last August. They have 25 rotating flavors, each named for Charlotte neighborhoods and staples.

The new space on West Boulevard will have indoor and outdoor seating, and feature ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and hand-painted chocolates.

Urban Sweets will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 12 to 8 p.m.

That’s not all! A monthly subscription service is available that gets you four pints of ice cream delivered to your home each month. The cost is $300 a year.

Kristen Stewart is the owner of Urban Sweets. She stopped by to talk more about all the cool and creamy treats they have to offer.

