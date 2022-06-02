Taking in the Flowering Bridge in Lake Lure When they had to build a new bridge, there was an idea to make the town even more beautiful.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The town of Lake Lure is a beautiful place.

When they had to build a new bridge, there was an idea to make the town even more beautiful.

The result was the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge.

Lake Lure is less than two hours from Charlotte in Rutherford County. The bridge is 100% supported by donations.

If you’d like to know how to volunteer or donate go to the bridge’s website.

One minute of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge Lake Lure is less than two hours from Charlotte in Rutherford County. The bridge is 100% supported by donations.

You may also like: Celebrating National Trails Day with Carolina Thread Trail

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.