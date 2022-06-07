Staying fashionable and cool this summer season Sierra Standford, a personal stylist for Styled By Si joined QC@3 to teach us what to wear, how to stay cool and colors to avoid that show sweat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was a hot weekend and it sounds like those temperatures could be sticking around.

But if we can’t stay in the AC, we’re learning some tips on what fabrics to pick to stay cool.

Sierra Standford, a personal stylist for Styled By Si joined QC@3 to teach us what to wear, how to stay cool and colors to avoid that show sweat.

This is all in preparation for the Shop Your Closet Fashion Show, which will be held this summer. It’s a curated fashion show based on repurposed items from clients’ closets.

Related: Garden prep! How to protect your plants from the heat

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.