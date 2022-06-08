Blast from the past: It's National VHS Day We're taking a moment to look back at how the technology shaped our media of today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are so used to turning on our televisions and pulling up a streaming service and instantly having thousands of movies and television shows at the tips of our fingers.

But Tuesday is National VHS Day! QC@3 was joined by Create a Video president David Martinson to take a moment to look back at how the technology shaped our media of today.

He explains how VHS became so popular, what led to them becoming obsolete, how long it will last and what to do with current tapes.

Also read: Staying fashionable and cool this summer season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.