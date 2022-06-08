Trail of History in Charlotte reveals new statue of female pioneer

Trail of History in Charlotte reveals new statue A new statue of Dr. Annie Lowrie Alexander was just unveiled on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

It’s part of the Charlotte Trail of History and was unveiled on June 4, 2022.

Trail of History board member Lauri Eberhart joined the show to help QC@3 learn more about the importance of the trail and the icons that stand along with it.

Dr. Alexander (1864-1929) pioneered the way for women as the first licensed female physician to practice in North Carolina.

From her home and office at 410 North Tryon Street, she traveled around the county by horse and buggy providing healthcare - particularly focusing on care for women and children.

The Trail of History stretches through the urban piece of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, a vibrant pedestrian walkway near the heart of downtown Charlotte, running from 7th Street at Central Piedmont Community College south to Morehead Street.

