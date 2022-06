Shopping at Goodwill can save money when preparing to welcome a baby Goodwill has baby toys, books, clothes and other items that could be useful for parents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From the nursery to toys and clothes, getting ready for a baby is expensive.

But one place you can go for some of those items is Goodwill.

Stacee Michelle, a wardrobe stylist and influencer, walked us through some of the clothes, toys and nursery décor that parents-to-be can find at Goodwill.

