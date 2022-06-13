Catawba County Animal Shelter encourages pet adoption this summer Local shelters around Charlotte are warning they are reaching the breaking point with dogs and cats.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - Local shelters around Charlotte are warning people that they are reaching the breaking point with dogs and cats.

One of those shelters is the Catawba County Animal Shelter. In response, many of the shelters have offered to lower adoption fees in hopes of helping more pets find homes.

Rescue and Foster Coordinator of Catawba County Animal Services Taylor Withers joined QC@3 to talk about the overflow of incoming animals, adoption during the pandemic vs. now, being patient with the adoption process and how you can help.

