Company unveils summer picnic ice cream flavors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In case you haven’t heard, it’s getting hot.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the heat index is going to be over 100. In fact, it could actually hit 100 degrees tomorrow!

It may be too hot to go sit outside for a picnic but what if you had that picnic in the form of ice cream?

A company called Salt & Straw created a line of ice cream flavors inspired by picnic foods. They include:

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet

Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake

Devilled Egg Custard with Smoked Black Tea

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken

Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie

It’s a great week when it begins like this! @cherylbrayboy and @JohnCarterWBTV meet up in the QC Kitchen. They are tasting some unique ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw. Here’s one: Deviled Egg Custard & Smoked Black Tea! #IceCream #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/4D5L2NwZ0F — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) June 13, 2022

We’ve actually got the ice cream here and we tasted each flavor!

