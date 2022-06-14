American Red Cross asking for donations on World Blood Donor Day On Tuesday, we’re recognizing World Blood Donor Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Tuesday, we’re recognizing World Blood Donor Day.

The event serves as a way to raise awareness of the need for blood donations.

This worldwide event is an act of solidarity to help those suffering from diseases, accidents or natural disasters.

Regional Communications Director of American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region, Maya Franklin joined QC@3 to discuss the importance of a safe and stable blood supply, a shortage of blood after the pandemic and qualifications of how to donate.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is also on June 19, so donate if you can!

Also Read: Making a Smoked Old Fashioned in honor of National Bourbon Day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.