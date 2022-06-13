Making a Smoked Old Fashioned in honor of National Bourbon Day

Sam Rouson is the lead mixologist at the Golden Owl Tavern and he’s doing his twist on one of the oldest classic cocktails.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Bourbon Day, so we had a mixologist stop by to show us how to make a cocktail using bourbon.

Here’s what you need to make a Smoked Old Fashioned:

  • 2oz Old Forester Bourbon
  • 3 dashes of Regan’s Orange Bitters
  • 1 oz fig syrup

Add it over a rock of ice and stir. Then, spray bitters in the glass and torch the cocktail.

This drink is for the adventurous home bartender who is after bold flavors. It does require a smoking gun.

