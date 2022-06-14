Charlotte native joins Blumenthal's 'Frozen The Musical' cast The popular Disney movie ‘Frozen’ is an on-stage adaption and it’s making a stop here in Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The popular Disney movie ‘Frozen’ is an on-stage adaption and it’s making a stop here in Charlotte!

Charlotte Native Tyler Jimenez is in the cast and traveling with the group. He was born and raised in the Queen City and has performed in all the local community theaters including CPCC, Theater Charlotte and the Children’s Theater.

The show will be performed from June 15-26, 2022. You can purchase tickets and find out more information at blumenthalarts.org.

