Need summer plans? Tryon Free Arts Center holding Bluegrass for Breakfast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a fun way to get out of the heat, you might be interested in taking a drive to Tryon Fine Arts Center as it preps for its Bluegrass for Breakfast event.
Bluegrass for Breakfast will be offered on stage as a free concert on June 15 at 9 AM at Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) followed by a traditional music jam.
QC@3 was joined by Julie Moore of the Tryon Fine Art Center, and musicians Kristin and Wayne Benson and Carson Moore.
