Need summer plans? Tryon Free Arts Center holding Bluegrass for Breakfast

Need summer plans? Tryon Free Arts Center holding Bluegrass for Breakfast Bluegrass for Breakfast will be offered on stage as a free concert on June 15 at 9 AM at Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) followed by a traditional music jam.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a fun way to get out of the heat, you might be interested in taking a drive to Tryon Fine Arts Center as it preps for its Bluegrass for Breakfast event.

Bluegrass for Breakfast will be offered on stage as a free concert on June 15 at 9 AM at Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) followed by a traditional music jam.

QC@3 was joined by Julie Moore of the Tryon Fine Art Center, and musicians Kristin and Wayne Benson and Carson Moore.

Related: Company unveils summer picnic ice cream flavors

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC at 3