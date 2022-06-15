Historic Rosedale to commemorate Juneteenth with ‘Honoring the Ancestors’ event There are events and celebrations happening all across the country, including several here in our area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Sunday is June 19, or Juneteenth.

It celebrates the day in 1865 when more than 250,000 slaves in Texas learned for the first time that they were free.

There are events and celebrations happening all across the country, including several here in our area.

Just a few minutes outside of uptown Charlotte is the Historic Rosedale, which is open to the public and will be hosting a Juneteenth event.

We are at Historic Rosedale honoring the history of the enslaved people. The Juneteenth event - “Honoring the Ancestors” - is happening on Saturday from 1-4:30. We are learning the names and contributions of some of the enslaved. @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV pic.twitter.com/k6VE88nDUC — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) June 15, 2022

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there to discuss the significance of Juneteenth, preview the upcoming event and show off the traditional food of the enslaved community.

