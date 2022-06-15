Sua Casa African Brazilian Festival kicks off on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a really cool festival in Charlotte that starts on Thursday.
It’s called Sua Casa, which means “your house,” and it’s all about celebrating African and Brazilian culture.
The Sua Casa Brazilian Festival is coming up! Today on QC Morning we are featuring Brazilian Capoeira & Samba with the NC Brazilian Arts Project! Check out the talent! @NCBrazilianarts @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV pic.twitter.com/4Hyz9tmEko— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) June 14, 2022
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a little preview.
