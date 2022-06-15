Tips for finding sunglasses that will protect both our eyes and our skin

Having a good pair of sunglasses isn’t necessarily dependent on how much money you spend.

Tips for finding sunglasses that will protect both our eyes and our skin

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can spend anywhere from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars on sunglasses.

Dr. Rachel Wruble is an optometrist and the co-owner of Belmont Eye and Northlake Eye.

She talked with us about finding a good pair of sunglasses that will protect our eyes and our skin.

That includes looking for a label that says 100% protection against both UVA and UVB, or 100% protection against UV 400.

