Getting a taste of Lexington Barbecue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You talk about the city of Lexington, N.C., and you have to talk about barbecue; the two go hand-in-hand.
“Lexington style” is another name for western-style barbecue. It uses the pork shoulder and a sauce made with vinegar and tomatoes.
An hour up Interstate 85 from Charlotte and you end up at what is arguably the most well-known barbecue joint in the region.
You know it as Lexington Barbecue, but as Brian Stephenson shows us, locals know it by a different name.
