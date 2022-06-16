Getting a taste of Lexington Barbecue “Lexington style” is another name for western-style barbecue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You talk about the city of Lexington, N.C., and you have to talk about barbecue; the two go hand-in-hand.

“Lexington style” is another name for western-style barbecue. It uses the pork shoulder and a sauce made with vinegar and tomatoes.

An hour up Interstate 85 from Charlotte and you end up at what is arguably the most well-known barbecue joint in the region.

You know it as Lexington Barbecue, but as Brian Stephenson shows us, locals know it by a different name.

