The Rosa Parks Farmers Market's Juneteenth festivities begin this week Beginning June 14 and each Tuesday until Sept. 27, the market will host live entertainment, vendors, cultural activities and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As Juneteenth approaches, a local farmers market is helping honor the occasion.

The Rosa Parks Farmers Market will begin hosting live entertainment, vendors, cultural activities and more, on June 14 from 3-7 p.m., and will continue to do so each Tuesday until Sept. 27.

“The Rosa Parks Farmers Market is more than a market,” market president Eboné Lockett said. “It is a movement to prioritize food sovereignty, preserve cultural pride and heritage, and embody holistic health and wellness.”

In 2021, President Biden signed Senate Bill 475 into law, making Juneteenth an official federal holiday.

To hear more about the Rosa Parks Farmers Market and its summer activities, listen to our interview with board member Reggie Singleton.

