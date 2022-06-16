Saving money on those summer vacations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After two years of not really being able to take a vacation a lot of families are wanting to get out of town this summer.
But with the price of everything being up, a lot of people can’t afford a vacation.
Roni Fishkin with Mann Travels joined us with some ways to save. Here are five:
- Air fares: Travel on off days and during less popular times
- Rental cars: Can you avoid them? What are public transportation options?
- Book early: Plan ahead as much as possible, start thinking about next year
- Pack light: Avoid baggage fees that can add up
- Think of alternative destinations: Don’t mind the heat? Go to Arizona or Palm Springs. When it’s getting colder out, visit northern destinations
Cruising is also a great value right now. It’s less expensive than most land vacations and you can drive to several ports from Charlotte.
