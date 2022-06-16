Saving money on those summer vacations Roni Fishkin with Mann Travels joined us with some ways to save.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After two years of not really being able to take a vacation a lot of families are wanting to get out of town this summer.

But with the price of everything being up, a lot of people can’t afford a vacation.

Roni Fishkin with Mann Travels joined us with some ways to save. Here are five:

Air fares : Travel on off days and during less popular times

: Travel on off days and during less popular times Rental cars : Can you avoid them? What are public transportation options?

: Can you avoid them? What are public transportation options? Book early : Plan ahead as much as possible, start thinking about next year

: Plan ahead as much as possible, start thinking about next year Pack light : Avoid baggage fees that can add up

: Avoid baggage fees that can add up Think of alternative destinations: Don’t mind the heat? Go to Arizona or Palm Springs. When it’s getting colder out, visit northern destinations

Cruising is also a great value right now. It’s less expensive than most land vacations and you can drive to several ports from Charlotte.

