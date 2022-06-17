Catching up with Kate Flannery, aka ‘Meredith’ from ‘The Office’ The show has been off the air for more than a decade, but its popularity is only growing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the stars of arguably one of the biggest sitcoms of a generation has been hanging out in Charlotte.

Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer in “The Office.” The show has been off the air for more than a decade, but its popularity is only growing.

Flannery was at last night’s Charlotte Knights game and before she met with fans she sat down with our Brian Stephenson.

You may also like: U.S. News and World Report unveils its best places to live for 2022-2023

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.