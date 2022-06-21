July 4th: Here are 12 events happening in and around Charlotte

Fireworks in uptown Charlotte during a Charlotte Knights game Fireworks in uptown Charlotte during a Charlotte Knights game (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fourth of July is right around the corner! With that comes celebrations filled with fireworks, food, and fun! Here are just a few events WBTV has gathered for your family to enjoy in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 4th of July Celebration

July 3-4, 2022; 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Parking is $6 and includes free yoga, tours, live musical performances and more!

Address: 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC

Carowinds, “Celebrate America: 4th of July Fireworks Show”

July 2-4, 2022; 9:30 p.m.

Accompanied by an All-American soundtrack, Carowinds lights up the sky with fireworks all 4th of July weekend. The best viewing locations can be found at the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas.

Address: 300 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC

WBT SkyShow: Fireworks after Team USA Baseball Game

July 4, 2022; Game starts at 6:05 p.m. and fireworks will shortly follow after.

Showings of the fireworks are free to the public and can be watched clearly from Romare Bearden Park (300 S Church, Charlotte, NC).

Tickets for the game are on sale now and start at $19 for Home Run Porch (standing room only) and $24 for seated tickets.

Address: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC (Truist Field)

Optimist Hall: Star-Spangled Saturday

July 2, 2022; 6:15 p.m.-10 p.m. (Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.)

Enjoy this free event with live music, a fireworks show, and festive foods! (It is recommended that you bring blankets or lawn chairs. No outside food or drinks are allowed in the event.)

Parking is free, but it is recommended that participants take the Lynx Blue line to the Parkwood Station.

Address: 1115 N Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC

Optimist Hall invites people to join them celebrate the Fourth of July with live music, food, and fireworks. (tcw-wbtv)

4th of July at Birkdale Village

July 4, 2022; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Includes a bike parade, block party, annual wet down with the Huntersville Fire Department, face painting, live music and more!

Parking is free in the nearby parking deck and parking lot but fills up quickly. It is recommended that participants arrive early.

Address: 8712 Lindholm Street, Huntersville, NC

This event includes a live DJ and a chance to capture memories in the photo booth. (WBTV)

Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration

July 2, 2022; 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Enjoy this free event starting with a concert in Stumptown Park with family fun activities, then move to Matthews United Methodist Church for fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Address: Stumptown Park: 120 S Trade St, Matthews, NC; Matthews United Methodist Church: 801 S Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105 (1-minute drive, 9-minute walk)

Charlotte Museum of History: Independence Day Celebration & U.S. Oath & Naturalization Ceremony

July 4, 2022; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Join the Charlotte Museum of History in the free celebration of American history with speakers, a performance by Drums4Life, the ringing of the American Freedom Bell and more!

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating is first-come, first-serve. You can register online here!

Address: 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC

City of Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 2022; 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

This free event includes food trucks, live music, fireworks and a free KidsZone! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

It is recommended that you bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the entertainment

Address: 111 N. South Street, Gastonia, NC

Town of Davidson 4th of July Celebration

July 3, 2022: Patriotic Stroll begins at 5:15 p.m.

Join the Town of Davidson in participating in a patriotic celebration and stroll from South Street to Main Street (in front of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Davidson) for Davidson’s Concert on the Green. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to wear their best Independence Day pride attire and dress their bikes, car, and pets in red, white and blue!

Fireworks are prohibited in Davidson.

Address: 251 South Street, Davidson, NC to 119 S Main Street, Davidson, NC

Baxter Village-Fort Mill Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

Join the largest parade in the Charlotte/Fort Mill region with more than 150+ parade units just a block of I-77 South, Exit 85 on Highway 160!

Address: Parade starts at 900 Market Street, Fort Mill, SC (in Baxter Village)

Child at Fourth of July Parade (US Air Force / Ken Wright)

Downtown Indian Trail 4th of July Parade

July 4, 2022: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

This event is free to the public and filled with floats, fire trucks, horses and more! Come dressed in your best American pride attire!

Interested in being in the parade? Filled out the vendor application here

Address: 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC (near Chestnut Square Park)

Harrisburg July 4th Celebration

July 3-4, 2022: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Join the Town of Harrisburg in their 25th annual 4th of July celebration! Includes fireworks, parade, amusement parks, and more! (Tickets are $1 to ride amusement park rides, $15 for 20 tickets for rides)

Interested in being a sponsor in the parade? Click here for more information

Address: 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, NC 28075

