Local clothing rental company opens new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A more sustainable approach to fashion opens up a new location in the Queen City.

Hellen Moffitt, the founder of Ponybox, joined us today on QC Morning to show us examples of items in a box and how it all works.

“You can order food online through like UberEats and have it delivered to you, I wish you could just do the same for clothing,” Moffitt said.

A new brick-and-mortar location just opened on June 21 here in Charlotte. The address to the new location is 1110 Morningside Dr, Suite A, Charlotte, NC, open Wednesday through Friday 3-7 p.m. and Saturday to Tuesday by appointment.

Ponybox currently offers one to two-week rental periods, but you can choose as many pieces as you want and have them delivered to your home or their pickup location.

The company also handles dry-cleaning in between rentals. If you want to keep any of your rentals, Ponybox charges the difference between the rental price and the buy price.

You can visit Ponybox’s online store here and via Instagram @rentponybox.

