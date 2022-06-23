Having a lavish time with a luxury picnic

What is a luxury picnic and why is it trending? The weather is warm and summer is here. Are you planning on spending some of your days eating outside?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The weather is warm and summer is here. Are you planning on spending some of your days eating outside?

If so, do you plan on doing it picnic-style? Well, have you ever heard of a luxury picnic?

Don’t worry, the owner of The Gathering Picnic Co., Brandy Bouldin joined QC@3 to explain why you should have a luxury picnic.

At The Gathering Picnic Co., they create styled, luxury all-inclusive picnic experiences in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Also Read: SARU Restaurant stops by to cook in the QC Kitchen

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.