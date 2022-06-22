SARU Restaurant stops by to cook in the QC Kitchen

Tonkotsu Ramen With Saru Looking for a new recipe to try this summer? Boi Phomsopha, Executive Chef for SARU, stopped by the QC@3 Kitchen to us Tonkotsu.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a new recipe to try this summer? Boi Phomsopha, Executive Chef for SARU, stopped by the QC@3 Kitchen to cook Tonkotsu, also known as pork broth.

Nagahama style ramen also known as Hataka Ramen originated in Fukuoka, Japan. The Nagahama-style ramen soup base is always creamy, rich pork broth paired with thin, white noodles.

» Related: How to make a simple, delicious broccoli slaw

Ingredients for Tonkotsu broth:

• Pork Bone

• Ginger

• Garlic

• Spring Onion

Although SARU is a Tonkotsu ramen shop, they also have vegetarian and vegan options on their menu.

SARU offers kid-friendly and small bite options such as Gyoza, which are pork pan-fried dumplings, along with noodle and soup options with your choice of broth flavor.

You can visit SARU at their location in Charlotte at 1801 N Graham St, Charlotte, NC.

You can take a look at their full menu on their website and their Instagram page @sarubbramen.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.