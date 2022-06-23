Tips on how to date on a budget from a professional dating coach

Dating on a Budget Looking for a new fling this summer, but trying to save money as well? We’ve got some tips on how to date on a budget.

Julie Omole, owner of Eli Simone Matchmaking & Coaching, stopped by QC Morning to show tips on how to connect with someone special while also saving money.

Summer is known as the best season to date on a budget because there are plenty of inexpensive festivals, concerts and activities around the Queen City.

“There’s all kinds of things that you can find out on social media about what to do in the city for free or for a low cost,” Omole said. “So just keep a calendar so you stay ready, so you never have to get ready.”

Tips for Dating on a Budget:

Create a budget – Determine how much money you’d like to spend per month

– Determine how much money you’d like to spend per month Plan ahead – Create a working calendar of activities and venues around town that you’d like to take someone. Utilize social media and free events around the city as much as possible.

– Create a working calendar of activities and venues around town that you’d like to take someone. Utilize social media and free events around the city as much as possible. Be selective – After speaking on the phone or video chatting, determine if meeting them in person is worth it.

– After speaking on the phone or video chatting, determine if meeting them in person is worth it. Focus on the connection, not being impressive – Focus on building and/or deepening the connection.

Learn more dating tips this summer from Eli Simone Matchmaking & Coaching on their website here and on Instagram: @juliedoubleo.

