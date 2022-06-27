Take in some history at the Hugh Torance House and Store Their logo is a heart and it stands for History, Ecology, Arts, Reunion, Trails and Store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week’s Cup of Kindness is from the Hugh Torance House and Store.

It’s the oldest standing store in North Carolina and is also one of the few surviving 18th-century structures in Mecklenburg County.

The home was built in 1779 by Hugh and Isabella Torrance. Their son James ran a store in the home from 1805 until 1825.

It’s the mission that the store uses to share the history of the site.

The store is open on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. You can also take tours of the home.

