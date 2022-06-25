Foster Village Charlotte, Wildroots Coffee band together to sell lemonade for those involved in foster care

Raising money for foster care with lemonade and Wildroots Coffee Foster Village Charlotte will put on a lemonade stand this weekend at Wildroots Coffee to raise money for those affected by foster care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two local organizations are partnering up to raise money for those affected by foster care.

To celebrate the fourth birthday of Foster Village Charlotte, the organization is setting up 100 lemonade stands across the Charlotte area, including one at Wildroots Coffee in the South End area.

Foster Village exists to create connection with dignity for children and families experiencing foster care by meeting urgent needs, to provide educational and emotional support, and to advocate as a voice for children.

Funds raised will help to advance that mission.

The group raised more than $25,000 last year.

Wildroots Coffee has long since been a partner of Foster Village Charlotte, bringing its coffee truck to events, as well as sponsoring previous fundraisers.

The lemonade stand at Wildroots will be open from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, and all proceeds will go to Foster Village.

The coffee shop will even sell a special espresso lemonade, which you can find the recipe for here.

Listen to our interview with Foster Village’s Becky Santoro and Wildroots’ Jasmine Koch to learn more.

