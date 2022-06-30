The Museum of York County is displaying a new dinosaur exhibit The exhibit shows what dinosaurs were really like when they were living.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QC Life) - A new exhibit is on display at the Museum of York County, and it’s one dinosaur lovers won’t want to miss.

The exhibit, called ‘Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas,’ highlights recent research from the American Museum of Natural History and depicts what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like.

It uses a wide range of tools, including bioengineering software and CT scans, to determine what dinosaurs actually looked like, how they moved and how they behaved. It even explores theories of how and why dinosaurs went extinct.

The exhibit is on display now, and will remain so until Sept. 11 in the museum auditorium.

‘Discovering Carolina Dinosaurs’ and ‘Dinosaurs Galore’ are also currently on display at the museum.

