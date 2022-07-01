American Pit Bull Foundation advocates for care, responsible pit bull ownership The foundation focuses on humane education, outreach, shelter to service, and advocacy.

This week’s cup is from the American Pit Bull Foundation, which advocates for the care and responsible ownership of pit bull dogs.

That shelter-to-service program is called Operation Sidekick. They get pit bulls from local shelters and train them to be service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Currently, there’s a big need for fosters and volunteers.

Donations are also needed to cover the costs associated with the training and medical care for each dog.

Coming up in October is the Rescue Me 5K in Belmont. It’s a great race that you can run with your dog!

