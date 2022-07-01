Quick and easy tips for doing your makeup while traveling With the holiday weekend coming up, it's the perfect time to learn some quick makeup hacks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Millions of Americans are preparing to travel this Fourth of July weekend, which means lots of decisions on what to pack.

For many people, packing a makeup bag is an essential part of the traveling process. Sometimes though, you may not always have the time or space to take all the products you might need.

Fortunately, April Hill, a local makeup artist, has some tips and tools to help you look your best in a matter of minutes.

To see how she does it, watch our segment from today’s show.

Related: Don’t let the summer heat ruin your makeup!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.