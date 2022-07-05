Let your kids spend the summer with an outdoor mentoring program Outdoor mentoring program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Let’s face it, kids are wrapped up with TikToks and video games, why not give them an experience they will cherish this summer outside?

Dr. Keith Cradle, Founder and Executive Director of Camping with Cradle, joins QC@3 to show us the ultimate camping experience for kids this summer.

Participants come from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, other Charlotte youth groups or referrals from parents. Camping with Cradle was founded to help expose underrepresented youth populations to the outdoors.

The program works with children ages 12 to 17 and each outing will allow a group of approximately six to eight participants to experience an outdoor trip.

Activities in the camp include learning how to build a tent, proper foot storage, along with social skills and aspects of environmentalism.

