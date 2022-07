Using diet phrases around kids Dietitian joins QC@3 to encourage the healthy relationship between food and kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christy Maloney, a registered Dietitian and Eating Disorders Specialist joined QC@3 to demonstrate how children can foster a healthy relationship with food.

When we assign “good” and “bad” to refer to the food we eat, Maloney says we add morality to food.

To learn more about how to build a healthy relationship with food visit the Enhance Nutrition Associates website.

