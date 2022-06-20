How to make a simple, delicious broccoli slaw

Broccoli slaw Quick and easy to make, this tangy slaw is packed full of fresh veggies and makes for a light and healthy accompaniment to any meal. (Source: My Forking Life)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Broccoli slaw is the perfect salad side dish for grilling and potlucks, or to serve as part of an easy weeknight dinner.

Quick and easy to make, this tangy slaw is packed full of fresh veggies and makes for a light and healthy accompaniment to any meal.

Ingredients

10 oz broccoli slaw bag or homemade

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Add broccoli slaw, sliced red onion, apple cider vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes to a large bowl and stir until thoroughly combined

Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour or up to overnight. Serve and enjoy

Notes

You can make your own broccoli slaw by shredding 2 broccoli stalks and 1 medium-sized carrot in a food processor. Using a food processor will result in finer shreds than you will find in most grocery store bagged versions

Slice the red onion thinly so that it isn’t too overpowering

Make this recipe vegan by swapping the honey for maple syrup

