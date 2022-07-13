Charlotte jewelry store offering ‘forever bracelets’

Forever Bracelet trend by a Charlotte jewelry store reaches the QC Learn more about the permanent jewelry trend started by a store here in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This is no ordinary piece of jewelry.

Laura Barrero of Axios Charlotte joined QC Morning to tell us all about the new trend by Charlotte jewelry store, Quad Espresso Jewelry.

These bracelets are “forever” because of how they are welded together on your wrist so they can’t be taken off. The permanent jewelry usually costs up to $300 in cities like New York or Nashville but is now available in Charlotte starting at $45.

The store suggests that you bring a friend to your appointment, which usually takes 20 minutes.

If necessary, the bracelet can easily be removed with scissors.

To book an appointment you can visit their booking page here. There is also a $25 deposit in order to reserve your spot.

