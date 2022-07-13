Learning about The Broken Crayon art program The Broken Crayon's workshop is a fun and relaxing painting class where children will learn about color-block scraper application and repetitive mark-making.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jamea Marlowe, creator of The Broken Crayon gave a glimpse of what the program has to offer to local children interested in art.

Related: Calling all artists! The Town of Valdese invites artists to Paint the Park

The Broken Crayon’s workshop is a painting class where children learn more about color-block scraper application and repetitive mark-making.

The Kids Club Pop-Up Art workshop will be held on July 16 from noon to 3 p.m. in Camp North End at the Blk Mrkt CLT. The workshop will also include snacks, art materials and a swag bag. Registration for the workshop is $25 to $35.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.