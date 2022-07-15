30-foot mural tells 50 years of Charlotte history The 30-foot-tall, 5,500-square-foot mural is the creation of artists Eva Crawford and Hillary Siber.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - How do you fit 50 years of Charlotte history into one mural?

You make it really, really big!

The new mural is on the Ervin Building off Independence Boulevard, which is currently being renovated.

The 30-foot-tall, 5,500-square-foot mural is the creation of artists Eva Crawford and Hillary Siber.

Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative joined us for more on this piece of work encompassing a half-century of Queen City history!

