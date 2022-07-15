Garth Brooks gives one-on-one interview ahead of Charlotte concerts

Garth Brooks one-on-one interview ahead of Charlotte concerts The country music legend will be in Charlotte on Friday and Saturday nights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Garth Brooks will be in the Queen City this weekend, with performances on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The country music legend will perform at Bank of America Stadium, marking his first shows at the venue, and the first in Charlotte in more than 20 years.

Before he took the stage, our Kristen Miranda caught up with him on Friday for a one-on-one interview.

Brooks said his goal for the shows is to make people love each other more than they did before they got there. He said if that’s the case, then the shows will be a success.

The shows had previously been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the wait is now over.

