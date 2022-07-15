What to consider before going to graduate school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Are you thinking about graduate school? There are definitely some things you’ll want to consider.
Ellie Ivey is the graduate enrollment coordinator for the UNC Charlotte Graduate School. She talked about three of the things potential grad school enrollees should ponder – time, costs and career advancements.
To find out more about the UNC Charlotte Graduate School, go to the website.
