What to consider before going to graduate school Ellie Ivey, with UNC Charlotte's graduate school, stopped by to talk about what people should think about before enrolling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Are you thinking about graduate school? There are definitely some things you’ll want to consider.

Ellie Ivey is the graduate enrollment coordinator for the UNC Charlotte Graduate School. She talked about three of the things potential grad school enrollees should ponder – time, costs and career advancements.

To find out more about the UNC Charlotte Graduate School, go to the website.

You may also like: Learning about The Broken Crayon art program

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.