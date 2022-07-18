Taking a look at wedding trends this Summer Whether you are planning a wedding, attending a wedding or in the wedding, this segment is something you want to pay close attention to.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The summer months also mean it’s wedding season! Today, Claire Roche, Shutterfly’s Wedding Expert and Creative Director, joined QC@3 to give us the scoop on summer wedding trends.

From drinkware to jewelry, Shutterfly offers everything you need to give a meaningful and unique gift.

Shutterfly’s Fort Mill facility produces the response card for wedding invitations, so if you receive a wedding invite that asks for a response, the card you are filling out most likely was made at the Fort Mill facility.

She mentions that this is one of the busiest wedding seasons in recent memory, both for couples getting married and those attending weddings.

Some advice she gives to couples before their big day is to make a detailed, wedding day timeline including booking vendors and dress shopping.

Some places that are great to get wedding inspiration: TikTok!

