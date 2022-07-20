Counting down to rocking out with ‘24 Hours of Booty’ The School of Rock will be performing for participants of 24 Hours of Booty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mark your calendars! In just 9 days, 24 Hours of Booty will be taking place in the Queen City.

From July 29 to July 30 from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m., the cycling and walking event will take place along the Booty Loop in Myers Park. The money raised goes to help cancer patients and families navigate their diagnoses.

During the event, people will be entertained with music by the School of Rock, a program that offers music classes to those in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

