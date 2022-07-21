Documentary on one of rock’s most debated songs to air this month WBTV’s John Carter talked with ‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For more than 50 years, many people have wondered about the phenomenon behind one of music’s most controversial hits, “American Pie.”

Now, the speculation can be put to rest as “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’” reveals the truth about the song.

The film chronicling the 1971 hit dives into the lyrics and reveals secrets behind the song, as well as highlights different cultural moments in American history during the time of the song’s release.

You can watch “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’” out now on Paramount Plus.

