Creative couple launch business to help people on their self-care journeys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They live together, they’re married, and now they’re business partners.

Our friends at Charlotte Is Creative are introducing us to a creative couple.

Christopher and Asia Williams run Feel In Tune, a self-care company whose mission is to provide quality products that enhance or help start one’s self-care journey.

The company was inspired by Christopher, known in the Queen City as the artist/producer “YUNG Citizen,” and one of his recent projects, called “Feel In Tune.”

Happy anniversary to @YungCitizen and his lovely bride Asia - what a thrill to have them on the show to talk about self care and their brand new candle line “Feel In Tune”!!! pic.twitter.com/sG4i57Tv2B — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) July 22, 2022

After launching the company on June 17, the couple said they sold out of their entire inventory in just one week.

We’re learning a bit more about the couple and their company.

