Discussing the rising cost of rent in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is no secret that rent is rising in Charlotte, and it’s been that way for a while now.

A new report shows that June marked the 16th-straight month where rent has gone up.

Alexis Clinton from Axios Charlotte joined the show to discuss the issue a bit more.

To add a little context, a 934 square-foot unit rents for an average of almost $1,600 per month in Charlotte.

But is that better or worse than other cities across the country? Alexis brought a quiz to answer that question.

Watch our segment to learn more about the rising costs, and to see how QC Life’s Kristen and Cheryl did on the quiz.

