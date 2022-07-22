Gas prices continue to fall across the Carolinas, nation Prices have been dropping steadily for over a month now, so will this trend continue?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As you’re out and about today, you may notice gas prices down again overnight.

The national average for a price of regular unleaded gas is $4.41 a gallon. That’s down 3 cents from Thursday!

Here in North Carolina, we’re much lower at $4.08 a gallon. In South Carolina, you’re going to pay an average of $3.92 a gallon.

Prices have been dropping steadily for over a month now, so will this trend continue?

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas joined to talk about prices going down.

