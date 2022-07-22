Homegrown Tomato Festival to benefit 100 Gardens All proceeds from the festival support 100 Gardens, a non-profit that forges connections between education, food and the environment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An event happening this weekend celebrates all things tomato.

The Homegrown Tomato Festival is happening Saturday, July 23, at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte.

All proceeds from the festival support 100 Gardens, a non-profit that forges connections between education, food and the environment.

Free parking, air conditioning, and a tomato sandwich…just a few of the reasons to attend the Homegrown Tomato Festival to benefit @100GardensNC! It is tomorrow at @cpcc! pic.twitter.com/oQTURQ22Ox — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) July 22, 2022

Sam Fleming with 100 Gardens joined us to talk about the festival and fresh tomatoes.

You may also like: Church and Union chef whips up ahi tuna poke bowl

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.