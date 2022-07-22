Omega Psi Phi fraternity's 76th international talent hunt demonstration is this weekend For the first time in four years the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity are having their international convention, known as the Grand Conclave.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is hosting its 76th International Talent Hunt demonstration and master class this weekend in Charlotte.

The event gives students an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in the areas of vocal music, drama, instrumental music, dance and art. The students performing have advanced from local, state and district competitions.

The demonstration will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Prior to the demonstration, the fraternity will present a performance and master class featuring undergraduates and graduates from the Juilliard School. This event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Both the master class and demonstration are free and are open to the public.

To learn more about the event and catch a glimpse of performers, watch our segment above.

