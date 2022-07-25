Heart Math Tutoring kicks off volunteer campaign ahead of new school year Program director Padgett Vaughn joined us to talk more about the campaign and Heart Math’s goals for the new school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are just about a month out from the kids going back to school and a local tutoring group is in need of volunteers.

Heart Math Tutoring is looking for volunteer tutors to support over 1,300 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary students at 26 schools in the 2022-23 school year.

In 2021, only 38% of CMS fourth graders performed on grade level in math. This represented a 25% decline from 2019 scores.

To help those students throughout the upcoming school year, Heart Math Tutoring is kicking off its annual volunteer recruitment campaign.

Program director Padgett Vaughn joined us to talk more about the campaign and Heart Math’s goals for the new school year.

You may also like: Creative couple launch business to help people on their self-care journeys

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.