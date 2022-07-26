iCan Bike Camp: Making sure every child can enjoy riding a bike Now, one group wants to make sure all kids can enjoy the ride by building their confidence and self-esteem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Know how to ride a bike? Many of us learned when we were younger.

Now, one group wants to make sure all kids can enjoy the ride by building their confidence and self-esteem.

iCan Shine helps teach kids with autism and other disabilities to ride a bike.

Laurie Wolfe, Program Manager at Autism Charlotte, joined QC@3 to talk about the iCan Bike Camp in Charlotte happening August 8 - 12, 2022.

According to event organizers, iCan Shine is a nationally recognized provider hosted by Autism Charlotte.

They need your help! Wolfe shared that dozens of volunteer spotters are needed and the event will include five sessions each day.

You can partner with one student for one session the entire week for “an experience that will last a lifetime for the rider and the volunteer.”

» Related: Heart Math Tutoring kicks off volunteer campaign ahead of the new school year

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.