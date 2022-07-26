The Thirsty Gals: A deep dive into Charlotte's only cocktail tour If you’re looking to grab a drink or maybe a few drinks but you don’t know where to go, we’ve got you.

Charlotte’s only cocktail tour, The Thirsty Gals, joined QC@3 to show off some of the creative bars and restaurants of the Noda neighborhood of Charlotte.

Megan Riley of The Thirsty Gals discussed the launch that happened just a few weeks ago. It starts and ends in the NoDA neighborhood and takes place every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The tour explores four restaurants/bars and is in collaboration with Food influencer Gabrielle Zendan.

In addition, they are working on a distillery tour to be released in a couple of weeks.

